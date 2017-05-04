More events planned to honor Kettering’s Sgt. Cameron Thomas

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Events are planned around Kettering to honor a soldier killed fighting ISIS in Afghanistan last week.

Sgt. Cameron Thomas, 23, graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School in 2012. He joined the Army after high school. He was one of two soldiers killed in action during a raid April 27.

The Fairmont Firebirds and Alter Knights and the Kettering Police Department Honor Guard will hold an event Saturday to remember Sgt. Thomas. They will recognize his service, hold a moment of silence, release balloons and play the national anthem between the junior varsity and varsity baseball games. The event will be at about 1:50 p.m. at the Fairmont Park baseball field.

On Sunday, family and friends will hold a Celebration of Life for Sgt. Thomas at Polen Farm. That’s from 1-5 p.m.

Sgt. Thomas’s viewing is set for May 12 in Virginia, where his family now lives. His funeral is set for May 13, also in Virginia.

Wednesday night, more than 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil at the pond at Fraze Pavilion to remember Sgt. Thomas.

A GoFundMe page is raising money to support his family.