NTSB: Texting, drugs eyed in probe of church bus crash

TERRY WALLACE, Associated Press Published:
This aerial image made from a video provided by KABB/WOAI shows a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup truck on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County, Texas, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The group of senior adults from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, was returning from a retreat when the crash occurred, a church statement said. (KABB/WOAI via AP) SAN ANTONIO OUT

DALLAS (AP) — Federal investigators say they’re looking into a pickup truck driver’s texting and drug use as they seek to determine the factors responsible for the head-on collision with a church bus that killed the bus driver and 12 passengers.

The bus was carrying senior adult members of a Central Texas church home from a church retreat when the March 29 crash occurred on U.S. 83 near Garner State Park, about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

In a preliminary report issued Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board says the truck driver, 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young, told investigators he was checking his phone for a text when the crash happened. He also had taken prescription drugs before the crash and marijuana was found in the truck.

