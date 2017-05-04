Ohio man wearing “This guy needs a beer” shirt pulled over for drunk driving

NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:

ALLIANCE, OH (WCMH) – A man in Stark County was recently arrested for drinking and driving, while wearing a shirt that reads “This guy needs a beer.”

According to WJW, police said Jeremy Dean hit a car and kept driving. The woman whose car he allegedly hit found him at a nearby ATM and confronted him. Police said he fled, leaving his ATM card behind.

When officers pulled Dean over, they noted Dean had “very red and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person,” the Alliance Review reported.

Dean denied hitting the car.

Police said a breath sample showed a 0.316% blood alcohol content. The legal limit is 0.08%.

