Police trying to determine if Dayton shooting victim was targeted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are trying to determine if a man shot and killed on Hoover Avenue was targeted, or if it was a random incident.

Police say 41-year-old Elroy Facey was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car when someone opened the passenger door and opened fire.

It happened around 11 pm Wednesday in front of Summit Square Apartments.

A woman in the driver’s seat managed to run away unharmed.

Sgt Michael Godsey of the Dayton Police Department said officers are following several leads to find out who exactly the gunman is.

“The witness we do have did say she heard the gunman say something – it’s an variation of a couple things, she wasn’t sure exactly and you can understand that, with that kind of shock,” Godsey said.

“But until we for sure can identify a person of interest and talk to him, we don’t know if it is an ongoing thing, a score settled or just some random event.”

According to police, the suspect was masked, and wearing black clothing.

Godsey said police are continuing to canvass the area and he appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Facey was hit in the abdomen and taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he died.

