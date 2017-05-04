Pulled from an inferno: video shows fiery rescue

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/NBC News) – Las Vegas police officers braved intense flames Wednesday to save a man from a burning condominium.

The fiery rescue was caught on camera.

Witnesses say a woman managed to escape on her own but her roommate barely made it out in time. On the video, officers can be seen dragging the victim to safety in the nearby grass moments before several explosions are heard.

“There were just two big explosions and I figured those must have been the oxygen – he was on oxygen. They had probably left them upstairs … fortunately, they went off when he was already out,” said William Syler, who lives next door where the fire eventually spread.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with roughly 70-percent of his body covered in burns.