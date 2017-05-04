Rising water levels won’t stop River Run grand opening

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There will be no rain delay for a grand opening Friday night at Riverscape MetroPark.

The river run will be revealed as scheduled, but park officials are keeping a close eye on water levels.

As of Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service, the Great Miami River is at about 27 feet in Dayton.

The action stage is 30 feet and it’s expected to crest Saturday morning.

Despite rising water levels, the river run will still open here tomorrow, as scheduled.

It’s a man-made addition that is meant to serve as a fun obstacle for kayaks.

“We hope that we are going to have some experienced kayakers who can navigate this kid of water. Playing in the river-run. It will be really exciting to see. We will have to gauge that as it goes, and see how the water levels are,” said Riverscape Chief of Planning and Projects, Carrie Scarff.

The opening ceremony starts Friday at 4:30 pm.

