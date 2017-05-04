Search for missing boater continues at Winton Woods Lake

By Published:
Park Ranger search for a missing boater on Winton Woods Lake/WLWT
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities will continue their search for a missing boater after finding a capsized boat on Winton Woods Lake on Wednesday night.
Winton Lake/WLWT

WLWT reports park rangers found the boat around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. A water rescue mission began shortly after for two men.

One of the boaters was rescued quickly, but the search for the second was suspended at 2 a.m. on Thursday.
The search is expected to continue at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Rangers reportedly know the identity of the boater, but have not released it.

