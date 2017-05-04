Suspect crashes car while being chased by police

By Published:
A suspect crashed his car Thursday after being chased by police. (WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Police chase of a robbery suspect ended in a crash Thursday.

(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

The chase ended when the suspect crashed his car into a tree on Wakefield Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police tell 2 NEWS the chase began when a car sped away from a traffic stop at the AM and PM Market in the 2300 block of Salem Avenue around noon.

Dayton Police and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office chased the car until it crashed into a tree in the 1300 block of Wakefield Avenue.

Police say the man is a suspect in several CVS robberies.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s