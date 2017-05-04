Suspect crashes car while being chased by police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Police chase of a robbery suspect ended in a crash Thursday.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed his car into a tree on Wakefield Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police tell 2 NEWS the chase began when a car sped away from a traffic stop at the AM and PM Market in the 2300 block of Salem Avenue around noon.

Dayton Police and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office chased the car until it crashed into a tree in the 1300 block of Wakefield Avenue.

Police say the man is a suspect in several CVS robberies.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this story and will keep you updated when more information is available.