Suspect in fatal shooting, teenager found in Nashville

By Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they have arrested a man who is a suspected of fatally shooting a gas station attendant while on the run with a teenage girl.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 28-year-old Daniel Clark was taken into custody Wednesday shortly after being added to the agency’s Top 10 Most Wanted list. A 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber alert was with him.

Police began looking for the two in Nashville after they were captured on surveillance video at an Exxon station where the clerk was fatally shot Tuesday night. Police say Clark is suspected of killing 58-year-old John Daniel Stevens during a robbery attempt.

Police found Clark’s vehicle in a nearby parking lot and said they suspected he and the girl were on foot.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s