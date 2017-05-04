CYPRESS, TX (KPRC) — A Kroger store employee has been arrested and charged with theft after stealing $275,000 from registers, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to deputies, Dana Williams, 29, was in charge handling the cash dispersal for the self-service checkout registers at the Kroger located at 9703 Barker Cypress Road.

Kroger’s loss prevention department said it started to notice the false deposits and transfers after Williams called out sick for a couple of days, NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reports.

Officials said when she came back to work, they watched her on surveillance camera and saw her pocketing money and using various fraud mechanisms to conceal her thefts.

According to investigators, Williams had been working for Kroger since 2014, but they do not believe she started pocketing the money until March 2016.

Williams is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond, and she is set to appear in court on May 31.