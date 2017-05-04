Votto, Adleman lead Reds over Pirates 4-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, leading Tim Adleman and the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Thursday.

Adam Duvall drove in Votto both times as the Reds won for the fourth time in five games. Cincinnati is 6-1 against the Pirates this year.

Gift Ngoepe and Francisco Cervelli each had RBI doubles for Pittsburgh, which has dropped four of five.

Adleman (1-1), who set career highs while allowing eight hits and five earned runs in his last start at St. Louis, regrouped to allow six hits and two runs in six innings.

Michael Lorenzen pitched two perfect innings of relief. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Ivan Nova, the NL’s Pitcher of the Month for April, continued to struggle against the Reds. After allowing a season-high eight hits in six innings of a 9-2 loss to Cincinnati on April 12, Nova (3-3) gave up 10 hits and four runs in six innings this time.

Votto doubled to start a two-run fourth and scored on Duvall’s single. The Reds got five hits in the inning.

Votto doubled home Billy Hamilton from first base with two outs in the fifth. Duvall followed with his first triple of the season, a line drive into the left field corner that caromed past Gregory Polanco along the warning track.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: C Francisco Cervelli’s start was his first appearance since Saturday. Hei had been sidelined with a sore right foot, which had bothered him on and off since spring training.

Reds: SS Zack Cozart got a scheduled day off. He has three hits in his last 23 at bats (.130) after hitting .407 over his first 18 games.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (1-2, 6.26) is scheduled to start Friday at home against Milwaukee. He left his last start on Sunday in Miami after being hit on the right knee by Dee Gordon’s comebacker.

Reds: RHP Bronson Arroyo (2-2, 7.20) is set to start Friday at home vs. San Francisco. Matt Cain (2-0, 2.30) is due to start for the Giants.