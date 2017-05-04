Woman rescued from storm drain after roaming the system for hours

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was pulled out of a storm drain in Beavercreek Thursday afternoon.

Emergency personnel were called to the Lowe’s in the 2800 block of Centre Drive in Beavercreek after a woman was found in a storm drain.

Officials tell 2 NEWS the woman had been roaming in the sewer system from two to four hours before a customer heard her screaming and spotted her fingers poking up through the grate.

Fire officials said they did not know how she came to be in the sewer but she was not injured. Emergency personnel say she could have suffered hypothermia because of the water that was in the system.

The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital.

