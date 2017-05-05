Airport auction offers TSA treasure

(KPNX) Each year the Transportation Security Administration collects millions of dollars in lost and confiscated and at airport checkpoints.

Some items, mainly weapons, knives and guns are sold to local law enforcement, but the others go to public auction.

This week Phoenix, Arizona’s Sky Harbor Airport is hosting their’s.

Pocket knives, watches and bottle openers are among the most common items up for grabs, but there’s much, much more.

Snow globes, free weights and bowling pins will also be among the items offered up.