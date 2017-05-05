Arrest made in deadly Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton made an arrest in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting.

Police said Elroy Facey, 41, was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car around 11 p.m. Wednesday in front of Summit Square Apartments. Someone opened the passenger door and opened fire. Facey was shot in the abdomen and died at Miami Valley Hospital.

A woman in the driver’s seat ran away unharmed.

Police are trying to determine if Facey was targeted, or if his death was a random incident.

According to police, the suspect was masked and wearing black clothing.

We’re working to learn more information and will update this post when we do.