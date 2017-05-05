Arrest made in deadly Dayton shooting

By Published:
Police investigate a fatal shooting on Hoover Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton made an arrest in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting.

Police said Elroy Facey, 41, was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car around 11 p.m. Wednesday in front of Summit Square Apartments. Someone opened the passenger door and opened fire. Facey was shot in the abdomen and died at Miami Valley Hospital.

A woman in the driver’s seat ran away unharmed.

Police are trying to determine if Facey was targeted, or if his death was a random incident.

READ MORE: FRIENDS REMEMBER DAYTON SHOOTING VICTIM

According to police, the suspect was masked and wearing black clothing.

We’re working to learn more information and will update this post when we do.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s