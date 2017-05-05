Bonefish Grill

REDFISH CREOLE

Blackening Spice

Ingredients

1 1/2 tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon ground dried thyme

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Directions

1. Combine the paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme, black pepper, cayenne pepper, basil, and oregano in a bowl until evenly mixed.

2. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.

Creole Sauce

Ingredients

2 celery ribs, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 (14.5-oz.) cans diced tomatoes with green peppers and onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons Blackening seasoning

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon hot sauce

Directions

1. Sauté celery in olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat 3 to 4 minutes until tender.

2. Stir in diced tomatoes, garlic, Blackening seasoning, and sugar.

3. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, 20 minutes. Stir in parsley, green onions, and hot sauce. Store in refrigerator up to 2 days.

Blackened Redfish Creole

Ingredients

4 each 7.5 oz Redfish Fillets, Skin off

2 TBSP Blackening Spice

2 fl oz Canola Oil

4 oz crawfish tails or 41/50 count shrimp

8 fl oz Creole Sauce

Chopped Parsley for Garnish

Directions

1. Season the fish with blackening spice, both sides

2. Heat the Canola oil in a cast iron skillet or large sauté pan until hot

3. Place the seasoned fish in the pan

4. Cook 2 – 3 minutes, or until fish is properly blackend

5. Turn and cook an additional 2-3 minutes – place on plate to hold

6. While fish is cooking, warm sauce in a small sauce pot

7. Add the crawfish or shrimp, and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until seafood is cooked and tender

8. Pour the Creole Sauce with Crawfish or Shrimp over the Redfish

9. Sprinkle with Parsley, and serve over steamed white rice or your favorite starch