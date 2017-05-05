Cinco De Mayo and Derby Day Drinks

Impress your friends with drink recipes you learned how to make from watching Living Dayton!

Classic Margarita

2 oz. tequila

1 oz. orange liqueur

.75 oz. lime juice

1 cup ice (optional)

Lime wedges (for garnish)

1 tbsp. salt (for garnish)

Glass: Margarita or rocks

Ice: None (optional)

Garnish: Lime Wedge and salted rim

Pour all the ingredients into a mixing tin over ice. Shake hard for 20-30 seconds, then strain into the prepared margarita glass. Garnish with the lime wedge, and serve.

TO SALT A RIM: Run the lime wedge around as much of the edge of the glass as you want to coat. The press the wet rim into the salt, taking care not to get any salt in the glass. When you are done, lift and tap the glass over the salt to remove any excess.

Mint Julep

10 – 12 mint leaves (Kentucky Colonel mint if you can find it)

2 to 3 oz. bourbon

1 tbsp. sugar

2 tbsp. water

Sprig of mint (garnish)

Glass: Julep

Ice: Crushed

Garnish: Sprig of mint

Put the mint leaves, sugar, and water in the bottom of the julep glass and muddle gently, until you can smell the mint. Stir, then fill the glass 3/4 full of crushed ice. Pour in the borbon, then stir again. Add the mint leaves, the serve.

As an option, you can top it with 1 oz. of soda water.