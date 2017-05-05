Crews search for cause of massive San Francisco sinkhole

By Published:
Emergency crews work on removing a big rig truck stuck in a sinkhole in San Francisco, Friday, May 5, 2017. A truck driver escaped unharmed early Friday after a massive sinkhole started swallowing his big rig on a San Francisco street. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a massive sinkhole that started swallowing a big rig on a San Francisco street Friday.

The driver, Alejandro Curiel, told KRON that he had stopped the truck against the curb when it started slowly sinking on the right side.

He scrambled to climb out of the driver side because a tree was blocking the passenger side. He escaped unharmed.

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes said they have not identified an obvious cause of the sinkhole that measured 10 feet (3 meters) by 20 feet (6 meters) and about 8 feet (2.5 meters) deep.

She said previously that a sewer main may be to blame.

Rhodes said the area around the sinkhole in the city’s South of Market neighborhood was stabilized and not in danger of sinking.

The driver, Curiel, told the TV station that he “can’t believe it happened to me.”

Someone started a Twitter account in the name of the sinkhole and said it was just chilling. It also wished everyone a happy #Sinkholedemayo in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

Sinkhole in California

