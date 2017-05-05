Dayton found guilty and sentenced for 2016 killing of ex-girlfriend

22-year-old John Bryan Bailey, was found guilty and sentenced fro murder Friday. (Photo provided)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton was convicted and sentenced for the 2016 killing of his ex-girlfriend Friday.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said John B. Bailey, 23, of Dayton, has been found guilty and was sentenced for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, Tayisha Gibson, and shooting another man inside a Trotwood apartment on April 10, 2016.

Prosecutors say on Sunday, April 10, 2016, police received a 911 call informing them of a shooting inside an apartment at Meadowlark Apartments, 4826 Biddison Avenue, in Trotwood.

Police responded and found a man suffering from multiple gunshots. Police also located the deceased body of a second shooting victim in an upstairs bedroom. She was identified as 24‐year‐old Tayisha Gibson.

Bailey is reportedly the ex‐boyfriend of the deceased female victim.

Friday, Bailey was found guilty on counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, Felonious Assault, Tampering With Evidence.

The manslaughter and felonious assault counts carry a mandatory 3‐year firearm specification because the defendant used a firearm during the commission of his crimes.

Bailey was sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison.

