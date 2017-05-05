Dayton pastor, wife sentenced for death of 2-year-old

By Published: Updated:
Dayton pastor, wife sentenced for death of 2-year-old foster son. (WDTN Photo/Charlisa Gordon).

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton pastor and his wife were sentenced Friday morning for the death of their 2-year-old foster son.

Torace Weaver was sentenced to 18 years to life behind bars for killing 2-year-old Stanley Thomas. Last month, a jury found him guilty of eight counts, including murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

RELATED: Former Dayton pastor found guilty of murder charges

In court Friday, Weaver apologized for everything that happened to the little boy.

When Thomas died, Weaver was pastor at King of Glory Ministries Church. In November of 2015, police found the child not breathing inside the church. Weaver’s attorney argued it was an accident. The jury decided the death was intentional.

RELATED: Prosecutor: Dayton pastor’s wife indicted for injuries to foster child

The pastor’s wife, Shureka Weaver, was found guilty of child endangering and obstructing official business. A judge sentenced her to three years in prison.

2 NEWS is in court and will post updates on the sentencing on WDTN.com and have a full report starting at 5 p.m.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s