Ely Serna appears in court

By Published:

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — The teenager accused of shooting two classmates at his high school appears in court.
Ely Serna is charged in January’s shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School.

This was a competency hearing to determine if the accused shooter, 17 year old Ely Serna, is mentally able to stand trial. Today the judge heard from two mental health professionals.

The media was not allowed in the court proceedings but one of the victims, Logan Cole and his family were there. Cole suffered critical injuries after being shot at close range.

The judge heard testimony for several hours Friday and will now have 15 days to decide if Serna can stand trial.
If he is found competent a probable cause hearing will be scheduled.

