Family of girl stabbed at playground files $25k lawsuit against DPS

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a 7-year-old girl who was stabbed on a Dayton school playground one year ago tomorrow has filed a lawsuit against the school district, alleging negligence.

The family’s attorney Michael Wright said the district had a responsibility to keep the child safe, but it didn’t.

“You send your child to school thinking that they’re going to be safe,” Wright said.

“School is supposed to be a safe place for children and they failed in their responsibility to keep this child safe.”

The child was stabbed in the back at World of Wonder preschool on Oakridge Drive, last May, by an unknown man.

She was only in second grade at the time, and was playing on a swing set during recess.

The lawsuit says her injuries were so severe, EMS had to perform resuscitation, and she continues to suffer significant psychological and emotional injury – including nightmares and anxiety.

The suit claims the child’s permanent injury came about “as a direct result of the negligence, recklessness and wantonness” of DPS.

Wright said the incident continues to disturb the family’s peace of mind.

“It was traumatic. It’s still traumatic for the family,” Wright said.

“Because every morning when they send their child to school, in the back of their minds, they’re still thinking well is this the day that something is going to happen, again?”

The family is requesting $25,000 to cover medical costs and counselling.

In a statement, DPS spokesperson Jill Drury said the district has retained its own counsel and is committed to finding the person responsible.

An $11,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to a conviction.

