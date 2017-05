DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While the rain is falling and the temperatures are low construction season is still upon us.

The City of Dayton said Friday a portion of Findlay Street will be closed Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The street will be closed from East Second Street to East Third Street while crews perform gas line work in the area.

Detours around the work area will be posted.