First responders participating in ‘mass casualty’ exercises

By Published:
Dayton Fire/Police, Montgomery Co. Sheriff's, Montgomery Co. Coroner's Office and the FBI took part in a "mass casualty" exercise. (Photo by: WDTN/Jake Ryle)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A first-of-its-kind training program is geared toward preparing first responders to save lives during a ‘mass casualty’ event.

The exercises are taking place at Dayton Fire Department’s practice facility on Springfield Street.

Bryan Adams, Public Information Officer for the Dayton Fire Department, says the practice is needed.

“Definitely something that no one ever wants to think about, but definitely needs to be prepared for,” he added, “The plan is for this to be a learning experience for all involved.”

Adams says local, state, and federal agencies are participating. The goal — to learn how to communicate during the mass casualty event.

“Also if we can identify any weaknesses we may have or things that could be improved upon. We definitely want to do it in a training environment,” he said.

The training is happening for the first time for many of the agencies participating Friday.

“It’s not something that happens on a daily basis,” Adams added, “Being able to identify those contacts those relationships, and work through the processes of how we get resources allocated to us. It’s very important.”

Even with the rain, officials say it adds to the practice.

“Disasters don’t necessarily choose the weather, so I guess it’s appropriate,” he said.

Officials say they’re confident they’ll be able to perform well, if the situation were to arise.

