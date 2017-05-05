Greene County students get boost from $1 million grant

By Published:
Legislators answering questions (Courtesy: Greene County Career Center)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Students in Greene County are getting a million dollar boost thanks to a grant from the State of Ohio.

Before the county’s legislative breakfast on Friday, officials announced the Straight A Grant.

The grant is worth nearly $1 million. It’s aimed at engineering and aerospace career development and instruction.

All 22,000 students in Greene County will have the opportunity to take advantage of the grant money.

The grant also ties in with the Greene County Career Center and its expanding engineering, manufacturing and information technology programming options (Take Flight Initiative) around the aerospace and aviation industries.

Photos: Greene County Legislative Breakfast and Grant Announcement

Several local schools were represented at Friday’s announcement, including Beavercreek, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek, Cedar Cliff, Fairborn, Greeneview, Xenia and Yellow Springs.

Local and state lawmakers, as well as representatives from U.S. Representative Mike Turner’s office attended the announcement as well.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s