Greene County students get boost from $1 million grant

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Students in Greene County are getting a million dollar boost thanks to a grant from the State of Ohio.
Before the county’s legislative breakfast on Friday, officials announced the Straight A Grant.
The grant is worth nearly $1 million. It’s aimed at engineering and aerospace career development and instruction.
All 22,000 students in Greene County will have the opportunity to take advantage of the grant money.
The grant also ties in with the Greene County Career Center and its expanding engineering, manufacturing and information technology programming options (Take Flight Initiative) around the aerospace and aviation industries.
Several local schools were represented at Friday’s announcement, including Beavercreek, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek, Cedar Cliff, Fairborn, Greeneview, Xenia and Yellow Springs.
Local and state lawmakers, as well as representatives from U.S. Representative Mike Turner’s office attended the announcement as well.