Man pleads guilty in sex case to coercing minor in Ohio

LISA CORNWELL , Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Salt Lake County Jail, in Ohio, shows Cody Jackson. Authorities said that Jackson contacted a 14-year-old girl on Facebook in February 2015 and arranged to have her brought to his Norwood apartment by taxi several times for sex, while he was on electronic monitoring because of an abduction case. The FBI said by March, he was keeping her in his apartment, restricting her movements, and eventually impregnated her. (Salt Lake County Jail via AP, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor after authorities say he held a 14-year-old girl captive for months and raped her while being electronically monitored because of an earlier abduction case.

Twenty-one-year-old Cody Lee Jackson pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Cincinnati to coercion and enticement of a minor.

Other charges will be dismissed at sentencing if the judge accepts the plea agreement. They include production of child pornography and transfer of obscene matter to a minor.

Court documents say Jackson contacted the teenager through Facebook in 2015.

Authorities say he had the teen dropped off at his home by taxi and later prevented her for months from leaving his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Norwood. He later fled the state.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s