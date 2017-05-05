Man pleads guilty in sex case to coercing minor in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor after authorities say he held a 14-year-old girl captive for months and raped her while being electronically monitored because of an earlier abduction case.

Twenty-one-year-old Cody Lee Jackson pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Cincinnati to coercion and enticement of a minor.

Other charges will be dismissed at sentencing if the judge accepts the plea agreement. They include production of child pornography and transfer of obscene matter to a minor.

Court documents say Jackson contacted the teenager through Facebook in 2015.

Authorities say he had the teen dropped off at his home by taxi and later prevented her for months from leaving his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Norwood. He later fled the state.