No indictment for officer involved in Englewood shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday the Montgomery County Grand Jury declined to indict an Englewood Police Officer involved in the shooting death of Shelly Porter, III that happened on February 5, 2017, in the parking lot of the Englewood Inn.

The Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation was conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the request of the Englewood Police Department.

On February 5, Englewood Police responded to a call from Motel 6 on North Main Street in Englewood that shots had been fired from a room rented by Shelly Porter, III.

Officers found both spent and unspent rounds in the motel room rented by Porter but did not find a firearm.

A search for Porter was conducted and eventually, an Englewood Police Officer located Porter in the parking lot of the Englewood Inn.

Porter refused to comply with Officer Timothy Corcoran’s commands and the use of a Taser proved ineffective, according to Prosecutors. A physical fight then ensued. Porter pointed his firearm at Corcoran, who then discharged his duty weapon in self‐defense.

The Grand Jury considered all of the evidence from an extensive investigation of the matter, including testimony from both civilian and police witnesses. After consideration of all the testimony and evidence, the Grand Jury returned a no true bill, finding that the officer’s actions were legal under the circumstances.

