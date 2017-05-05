Piqua Police on the lookout for fake $100 bills

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Piqua Police are looking for someone passing fake $100 bills at businesses across the city.

Police say fake bills were passed at least three times, twice downtown and once at the mall.

According to police, other businesses may have been victimized. Police are concerned someone may try to pass fake bills at other locations across the city.

Police warn people to be on the lookout for $100 bills that have the words “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” printed clearly in several places on one side. On the other side, the words “FOR CINEMATIC USE ONLY” is printed.

All retail outlets in Piqua have received information about the fake bills. Businesses are being asked to pay close attention to all $100 bills received and to look for the markings described.

Police say retail employees should always follow safe practices when accepting money.

Anyone with information about the fake money is asked to call 937-440-9911.