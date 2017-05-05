Romeo, Cox shutout Timber Rattlers Dragons win 7-0

Appleton, Wisc.—Dayton pitchers Wennington Romero and Andy Cox combined on a four-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 7-0 on Friday night. The win was the Dragons seventh in their last eight games and improved their record on their current road trip to 3-1.

The Dragons improved to 18-10 on the season and moved back into sole possession of first place in the Midwest League East Division. The Dragons began the day tied with the West Michigan Whitecaps atop the division. West Michigan lost to Kane County 7-5 on Friday night.

Romero (3-0) was outstanding over six scoreless innings to earn the win. He allowed just three hits and one walk with six strikeouts, lowering his earned run average to 1.91. Cox replaced Romero and tossed three scoreless frames, allowing only one hit with no walks and five strikeouts to earn the save.

In the Dragons seven wins over their last eight games, they have outscored their opponents 48-5. The Dragons are batting .308 as a team in their current road trip.

The Dragons scored three runs in the second inning to take the lead. Luis Gonzalez singled to drive in Cassidy Brown for the game’s first run, and Michael Beltre added a two-run single later in the same inning. The Dragons added three more in the sixth, keyed by a two-run double by John Sansone to make it 6-0. They closed out the scoring in the eighth on Tyler Stephenson’s sacrifice fly to bring in Sansone.

The Dragons 10-hit attack was led by Gonzalez, who went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and a run batted in. Sansone had two doubles for the Dragons, driving in two runs. Brantley Bell also had two hits including a double and scored two runs.

The Dragons (18-10) battle the Timber Rattlers (12-13) in the second game of the series on Saturday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. (EDT). Alex Webb (0-0, 2.08) will start for the Dragons against Wisconsin’s Jordan Desguin (2-1, 3.24).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.