Semi hauling milk overturns on ramp from I-70 to I-75

(Photo: Ohio Department of Transportation)

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a semi-truck that overturned on I-75 Friday.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened around 2:00 p.m. Friday.

The crash happened on the ramp from eastbound I-70 to northbound I-75.

OSP tells 2 NEWS the driver of the semi was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers tell 2 NEWS the truck was carrying almond milk. OSP says there will be restrictions on the ramp during the afternoon drive but the ramps will not be closed.

OSP said they are still investigating but speed may have been a factor.

 

