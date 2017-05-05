Slain Ohio inmate was apparently attacked by another inmate

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it’s investigating the death of an inmate who was apparently attacked by another inmate at a prison.

A patrol report says 31-year-old Melvin Green received serious injuries to his head Tuesday afternoon at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, about 95 miles southwest of Cincinnati. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The patrol reports that the death is being considered a homicide. The name of Green’s assailant has not yet been released.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says Green was incarcerated in 2005 and was serving an eight-year sentence with a six-year gun specification for aggravated robbery and vandalism in Hamilton County and vandalism in Warren County.