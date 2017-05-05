Teen accused in school shooting appears in court Friday

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The teen accused in the school shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School was in a Champaign County courtroom Friday.

Ely Serna, 17, is accused of shooting two students at the school on January 20, critically injuring Logan Cole. Another student received minor injuries.

Cole was treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. He has since returned to school. Cole and his family are also in the courtroom.

On Friday, testimony was given from doctors concerning the mental evaluation of Serna to determine if he is legally competent to be tried. The hearing Friday will help determine if Serna will be tried as a juvenile or an adult. The media was not allowed in the courtroom during the testimony of two psychologists.

Serna is facing several charges including two counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, six counts of improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone, inducing panic and possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone.

