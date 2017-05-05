Xenia man busted for carfentanil trafficking

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Xenia man is facing multiple drug charges after an extended investigation by the Greene County Agencies for Combined Enforcement (A.C.E.) Task Force.

The A.C.E. Task Force executed a probable cause warrant for multiple drug trafficking offenses on April 21st.

31-year-old Muhammad I. Salahuddin was arrested on charges for trafficking heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.

The Greene County Grand Jury indicted Salahuddin on nine criminal charges related to drug trafficking. The charges include:

1 Count of Trafficking in Heroin (Felony of the 3 rd Degree)

Degree) 1 Count of Trafficking in Heroin (Felony of the 4 th Degree)

Degree) 2 Counts of Trafficking in Heroin (Felonies of the 5 th Degree)

Degree) 4 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog (Felonies of the 5 th Degree)

Degree) 1 count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Felony of the 5th Degree)

Salahuddin is being held in the Greene County Jail on $100,000 bond. Greene County officials warn people about carfentanil appearing in the area.

Carfentanil is 10,000 more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more potent than heroin.

The rise in synthetic drug use of opiates like fentanyl and carfentanil has been linked to recent, dramatic increases in overdose deaths.