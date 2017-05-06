Driver pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide in connection with crash that kills toddler

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:
police-lights-night_1384196294276_4084896_ver1.0_640_480

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide charges in connection with a crash that killed a toddler.

Douglas Randall of Jamestown was indicted yesterday in Xenia Municipal Court, according to the court website.

Authorities say Randall was driving when he failed to stop at the intersection of Hussey Road and Paintersville-New Jasper Road in Ceasarcreek Township and collided with a truck on November 12, 2016.

3-year-old Riley Staton was riding with Randall at the time of the crash. Troopers say she wasn’t properly restrained. Staton later died at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Randall is facing other charges including child endangering. He is out on bond.

A jury trial is scheduled for May 25th.

