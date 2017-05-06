Few showers this afternoon, but frost possible next 2 nights.

Published:

Unseasonably cool for the weekend and patchy frost is possible for the next 2 nights.  Lots of clouds will be around today with a few light showers, mainly this afternoon.  Sunshine returns for Sunday, but temperatures will remain below the normal high of 69.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and continued unseasonably cool with a few showers mainly this afternoon.  High near 55

TONIGHT:  Becoming mainly clear, & chilly.  Patchy frost possible.  Low 36

SUNDAY: A chance of morning frost. Partly to mostly sunny and mild. High 58

A dry start to the week ahead.  Enjoy the sunshine as the latter half of the week has more rain in the forecast.  Temperatures will moderate back into the 60s starting Tuesday.

