10-year-old shot in apparent drive-by shooting in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WLWT) —A 10-year-old boy is in critical, but stable condition after being shot in Avondale. The child was shot twice while playing in the front yard of a home on Forest Avenue.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Forest Avenue after at least 10 shots were fired.

Investigators were told by witnesses a silver car was driving along the street around 6 p.m. and it appeared someone in the car was shooting at random.

A deacon at the Rockdale Baptist Church next door to the shooting heard the gunfire and ran to help.

“It was just a loud bang. At first I thought it was somebody popping off firecrackers. Then I heard it was too close for that. That’s when I ran outside and I saw the little boy laying on the ground,” deacon Brandon Derriso said.

Derriso said the boy’s sister was crying and said her brother had been shot. They carried him up to the home while trying to help comfort him.

“He got grazed in the neck. I saw because they were holding pressure to his neck as he was bleeding out,” Derriso said.

Police say the boy was hit twice while outside a family member’s home. Derriso tried his best to help and comfort the boy and his family.

“He was awake, and he was in pain. He was crying about the pain and we were telling his sister just to pray. Pray. That’s what you need to do for him right now is pray for him,” Derriso said.

Many kids watched as police processed the crime scene.

“You see the children still out here like nothing’s going on. This is their norm, and we have to show them that this is not normal,” said community outreach coordinator Steven Sherman.

Community leaders now are calling for action in Avondale.

“We need families to come back out and we need to step up again, we need to step up as a community and we can’t be scared,” Sherman said.

Church leaders hope the shooter comes forward.

“I hope you turn yourself in, and I just pray for you, that you won’t do anything like this again,” Derriso said.

Police didn’t have any description of the suspect or suspects yet. They are looking for a silver Nissan Altima or a silver Mercury car.

Officers say the shooter would face at least a felonious assault charge.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 352-3040.