3 people sent to hospital after crash in Greene County

WDTN Staff Published:

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in Greene County.

It happened on U-S 68 south of Yellow Springs before 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say an SUV was heading north when it went left of center and hit a jeep. The driver who caused the crash said he was fatigued and not paying attention.

The drivers were taken to Greene Memorial Hospital.

A passenger in the jeep was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital. All are expected to be okay.

The crash in under investigation.

