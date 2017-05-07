Alligator bites girl in shallow lake waters at Florida park

Associated Press Published:
Source: WESH

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say an alligator bit a 10-year-old girl on the leg as she sat in shallow water in a lake at a park.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Chad Weber said the girl was with her family at Moss Park in Orange County when she was bitten Saturday.

Weber told the Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2pnpBUX ) the girl was sitting in water roughly 2 feet deep when the 8-foot-9-inch gator bit her on her knee and calf.

Weber said the girl suffered puncture wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Her family took her to a hospital for treatment. Authorities trapped the alligator.

Orange County Parks and Recreation manager Matt Suedmeyer said the park’s waterfront areas were closed to swimmers for safety until further notice.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s