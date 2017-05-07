Celebration of life held for Sgt. Cameron Thomas

KETTERING – A hometown soldier killed in Afghanistan last week is honored Sunday in Kettering.

Loved ones of 23-year-old Sgt. Cameron Thomas held a special celebration of life event today at Polen Farm. Dozens of friends, along with several family members from Virginia, joined together to remember and honor Thomas.

Thomas is one of 12 siblings, and we spoke with his younger sister and older brother They say it’s obviously been devastating, but they are amazed at the overwhelming support they’ve been receiving over the last few days.

“He one was one of, well for me he was super protective of me. I was really shy and timid when I was little and one of my biggest goals in life was to overcome my shyness. One of the one things I always told myself is if Cam can do it, cause he did so much. He was like the bravest guy I knew,” said Amalia Thomas, one of Thomas’s sisters.

Thomas joined the army shortly after graduating from Kettering-Fairmont High School in 2012. He was one of two soldiers killed in action during a raid on April 27th. Since then, family and friends and the community have been holding events in his honor.

His older brother, Devon Thomas, also serves in the Military. He says his younger brother was proud to serve the United States.

“We always were like no matter who was better at the thing or who excelled we still loved each other and we always stayed proud of each other,” said Devon. “He was the best little brother a guy could ask for. We always had each other’s backs and went on adventures together and stuff like that.”