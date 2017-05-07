Dragons complete sweep at Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wisc.—Dayton starting pitcher Andrew Jordan and two relievers combined to allow just four hits as the Dragons defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. The win gave the Dragons a sweep of the three-game series as they completed their Wisconsin road trip with a 5-1 record.

The Dragons have won nine of their last 10 games, outscoring their opponents 57-11 in the nine wins. The three-game road series sweep was the Dragons first since June 16-18, 2015 at South Bend.

The Dragons scored in the second inning to take an early 1-0 lead when John Sansone lined a single to left field and scored on James Vasquez’s double to center. The Dragons tacked on another run in the fifth on a solo home run by Brantley Bell, his first of the season. In the sixth, they scored again when Jose Siri reached on an error and scored all the way from first base on a hit from Taylor Trammell to make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, Jordan (3-3) was nearly perfect over his first five innings on the mound. He allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out seven. The Timber Rattlers got to Jordan for a pair of runs in the sixth before Aaron Fossas replaced him. Fossas entered the game with a man on base and one out with the Dragons leading 3-2 and walked the first two batters he faced to load the bases. But Fossas struck out the next two hitters to preserve the lead and strand three. The Timber Rattlers had only two base runners after the sixth inning as Fossas worked a scoreless seventh and Patrick Riehl came on for the eighth. Riehl retired all six of the seven batters he faced to earn his first save of the season. The victory went to the starter, Jordan.

The Dragons improved to 20-10 on the season, going 10 games above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2011 season. They remain in first place in the Midwest League East Division.

The Dragons finished with eight hits, giving them 60 hits in the six games on the road trip. James Vasquez was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. T.J. Friedl also had two hits for the Dragons. Taylor Trammell had one hit and one walk as he extended his hitting streak to six straight games.

The Dragons return home to begin a six-game home stand on Monday at 7:00 against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (16-12) at Fifth Third Field. Tony Santillan (1-0, 4.00) will start for the Dragons against Cedar Rapids’ Eduardo Del Rosario (2-1, 3.04).

Notes: The Dragons became just the second team in all of Minor League Baseball to reach 20 victories (Durham Bulls were 20-7 to start the day)…The Dragons are 17-2 when scoring the first run of the game.