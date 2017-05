MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) — A 59-year-old man is dead following an apartment fire in Middletown, officials said.

The fire happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Vanderveer Street.

Authorities said that the man was removed from the apartment, and taken to Atrium Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

Officials estimate the fire also caused $25,000 in damages.