Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor

Associated Press Published:
Secretary of State: Jon Husted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is positioning himself in an announcement ad for governor as a pro-gun, pro-family values conservative.

The Republican says his family “would firmly fit in Hillary Clinton’s ‘basket of deplorables.'” Clinton used the reference in her presidential campaign against Donald Trump, whom Husted voted for.

The 49-year-old Husted is a former state senator and Ohio House speaker. He’s in his second term as the battleground state’s elections chief, where he’s drawn criticism at times from voting rights advocates.

He becomes the second Republican to join the 2018 gubernatorial field to replace GOP Gov. John Kasich, who’s term-limited.

His announcement Sunday at the University of Dayton, his alma mater, is being followed by a campaign tour across the state.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s