Sunshine today, frost possible tonight.

****FREEZE WATCH NORTH OF I-70, FROST ADVISORY SOUTH OF I-70****

High pressure will continue to build into the area today. That means lots of sunshine, still a little breezy and mild temperatures. Tonight, with clear skies and mainly calm winds, conditions will be favorable for frost to develop. Be sure to cover up or bring indoors sensitive plants.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High near 60

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Frost possible. Low 34

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. A few clouds in the afternoon. High 60

Temperatures stay in the 60s for much of next week with several chances of rain.