16 tons of unwanted pills disposed of during Take Back Day

Drug take back day in Montgomery County. (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames)
Drug take back day in Montgomery County. (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohioans disposed of more than 16 tons of unwanted pills during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 29.

Attorney General Mike DeWine said this means tens of thousands of pills won’t be abused or misused in Ohio.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative allows people to safely and conveniently get rid of unneeded pills. Unused prescription drugs can create a public health and safety concern.

If you still need to dispose of unwanted pills, you can drop them off at drop box locations across the state. A list of locations is available here.

