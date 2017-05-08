Father and 3-year-old son robbed by man with shotgun

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — An Indiana man is behind bars on an aggravated robbery charge in Darke County.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday arrested 31-year-old Christopher Newman from Winchester, Indiana at a house in the 3500 block of Jaysville-St. Johns Road.

Authorities say Newman broke into a barn in the 5300 block of Delisle Fourmans Road. When the property owner stopped to check on the barn, Newman threatened the man, and the man’s 3-year-old son with a 12 gauge shotgun.

Newman reportedly took the man’s cell phone and wallet. When Newman grabbed the boy, the man wrestled the shotgun away from Newman.

The man and his son were able to get away, while Newman fled the scene in a truck.The man was treated at the scene for injuries received during the struggle.

Newman crashed the truck a short distance away, then ran away from the crash site.

Deputies arrested Newman a short time later at the Jaysville-St. Johns Road location. He was taken to Wayne Healthcare for evaluation, due to the suspicion of drug intoxication.

A few minutes before the incident on Delisle Fourmans and Jaysville-St. Johns Roads, deputies were called to a house fire in the 7800 block of Darke Preble County Line Road in Arcanum.

Investigators say the home appeared to have been ransacked and burglarized prior to the fire. The cause of the fire is suspicious.

Authorities found several items from the house on Darke Preble County Line Road inside and outside the barn on Delisle Fourmans Road, as well as Newman’s pickup truck. Newman is considered a suspect in that investigation.

Newman is being held in the Dark County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery. More charges could be pending.

All of the incidents remain under investigation.