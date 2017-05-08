First meeting of Montgomery County’s justice committee scheduled

By Published:
Montgomery County Jail (WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Justice Advisory Committee for the Montgomery County Jail will meet for the first time this month.

The committee’s first meeting is scheduled for May 24 from 5-7 p.m. It will be in Room 1002 of the County Administration Building in Dayton.

Montgomery County commissioners unanimously voted to establish a Justice Committee to review the county jail in March. The Montgomery County Jail is facing more than half a dozen lawsuits alleging civil rights violations. The committee will meet at least quarterly to review the jail and will issue a report.

The co-chairs are Rabbi Bernard Barsky, a retired Rabbi from Beth Abraham Synagogue; and Dr. Gary LeRoy, Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Admissions at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.

The committee members are:

  • Branford Brown, Esq., Executive Director, Miami Valley Urban League
  • Michael Carter, Supt., School & Community Partnerships, Sinclair Comm. College
  • Stephanie Cook, Esq., City of Dayton Law Department
  • Rev. David Fox, Retired Chief of Police, Wilberforce University, representing the Dayton unit of the NAACP
  • Tony Rankin, Retired Chief Deputy, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
  • Greg Singer, Judge, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court
  • Carol Smerz, CEO/President, South Community Behavioral Healthcare
  • Phil Plummer, Montgomery County Sheriff, Ex-officio member

