Local doctor discusses new ALS treatment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease, also called ALS, will soon have a new drug available for treatment.

The FDA has approved the drug called Radicava, also known as Edaravone. It is the first drug approved specifically for the condition in more than 20 years. The drug maker says it can slow down a patient’s physical decline by 33 percent, and is expected to hit the market in August.

Listen to the above interview to hear Dr. Greg Schaublin with the Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Premier Health, discuss the treatment.