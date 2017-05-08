Local doctor discusses new ALS treatment

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease, also called ALS, will soon have a new drug available for treatment.

The FDA has approved the drug called Radicava, also known as Edaravone. It is the first drug approved specifically for the condition in more than 20 years. The drug maker says it can slow down a patient’s physical decline by 33 percent, and is expected to hit the market in August.

Listen to the above interview to hear Dr. Greg Schaublin with the Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Premier Health, discuss the treatment.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s