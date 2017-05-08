Man mowing lawn dies after being hit by backing car

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man was killed Monday while mowing his lawn after a car hit him.

The accident happened in the 800 block of Sunset Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove told The Piqua Daily Call Robert McClannan, 71, was mowing his lawn with a push mower when a neighbor began backing out of his driveway, hitting McClannan.

Police say McClannan may have been making a turn and stepped into the driveway.

Piqua Fire Department medics were called to the scene and they asked a CareFlight helicopter to meet them at the American Legion landing zone next to the fire department. McClannan died before he could be placed aboard the helicopter.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

The driver was identified as a 63-year-old man. Piqua Police are still investigating this incident.