Man who helped drug addicts headed to prison for drug ring

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man whose job once included helping homeless addicts get drug treatment was sentenced Monday to nearly nine years in prison for overseeing a drug ring that sold heroin and crack cocaine.

Harold “Hal” Miller was previously a program coordinator at a homeless shelter in Camden partly funded by rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

He was sentenced to eight years and 10 months and also will have to serve three years’ supervised release once he’s freed from prison.

The 41-year-old Sewell man pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute

Miller, who was also known as “Killer Clown,” admitted that for 15 months he oversaw a conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine on a Camden street, overseeing dealers who stood outside rundown homes. He was arrested in September 2015.

Three other men also have pleaded guilty.

The case was an example of how complicated life can be in a city that is among the most impoverished and crime-ridden in the country. Miller, a Camden native, was known among homeless people as someone who really wanted to help them.

As an outreach worker for Volunteers of America, he would let journalists reporting on homelessness ride in his van to visit encampments where he would hand out snacks and offer to connect people with services, such as shelter space and drug treatment.

Miller left that job in 2014 for Joseph’s House, which has received donations — and visits — from Bon Jovi.

Miller also has other crimes on his record. In 1996, as a teenager, he was sentenced to four years in prison for selling drugs. He later did time for a weapons conviction and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge after being accused of assault.