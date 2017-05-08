Ohio aviation policy panel seeks experts from public

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio is looking for members of the public with expertise in aviation and aerospace technology to serve on a state panel.

Those interested in one of 14 public slots on the Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technology Committee have until Friday at 4:30 p.m. to apply. They could include military representatives, academic experts or industry leaders. Those chosen will represent a diverse geographic mix.

State Sen. Bill Beagle, a Tipp City Republican, chairs the committee. He says aviation and aerospace aren’t just part of Ohio’s past but an important part of its economic future. The panel will work to develop policies for enhancing the industry in Ohio.

Besides public members, the panel includes three legislators each from the Ohio Senate and Ohio House and a member appointed by the governor.

