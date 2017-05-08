Ohio governor’s race 2018 is taking shape

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio governor’s race will be one to watch — it already is!

Monday, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted (R), and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D), officially launched their campaigns in Dayton.

Mark Caleb Smith, chair of the Department of History and Government at Cedarville University discussed the candidates in the race so far, the themes that may shape the race, and the significant amount of members of Ohio’s executive branch in the race.

Plus, he offers insight on the field of candidates and what it says about each party’s potential confidence level on winning the 2018 election for governor.

The 2018 primary election will be one year from May 8, 2016. The general election will be November 6th of 2018.